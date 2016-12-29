Lake Oswego hair stylists train to recognize skin cancer

Lake Oswego hair stylists are on the lookout for skin cancer (Photo: KGW)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- 18/8 Fine Men's Salon in Lake Oswego is joining a new program where stylists are trained to spot skin cancer.

The training cost $10 per stylist and takes about 45 minutes.

The benefit is that it is hard to see spots on the back of your neck and on your head.

"We are really like the front lines. You don't go to a dermatologist once a month but you do go to your stylist that often," said John Cahill, store owner.

Cahill says talking to clients about potential medical issues can be embarrassing or scary but the training teaches them ways to bring up the subject.