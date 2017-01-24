Hospitalizations for the flu up 66 percent in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In case you needed a reason to become a diligent hand-washer, here’s one: clean hands help stop the spread of influenza, which is raging through Oregon this season.

“We are seeing a lot of influenza in all departments: hospital, urgent care, and family practice, and we’re getting bogged down trying to see all the patients,” said Andrew Bodmer, a physician’s assistant at the Providence Bridgeport Clinic.

Wash your hands! Flu raging through Oregon: hospitalizations up 66% over last year. ED's, urgent care, clinics stressed pic.twitter.com/97mV0Ugdmz — Dave Northfield (@DNorthfieldKGW) January 24, 2017

Joanna Gould brought her 12-year-old daughter Sara to the urgent care clinic after her fever spiked to 105 degrees.

“She started feeling sick Sunday night,” Gould said. “She was complaining of a headache and nausea, and just not feeling good.”

The Oregon Health Authority keeps statistics on hospitalizations for influenza, and the numbers show a 66 percent increase over last year.

Bodmer says, unfortunately, there’s not much clinicians can do for patients suffering from the flu.

“One of the best things we can recommend for our flu patients is to stay home for the most part and rest,” Bodmer said, adding that staying home will also free up space at critical care facilities.

Bodmer also says it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and that the vaccine can reduce the symptoms if you do come down with influenza.

