Hazelnuts sold at McMinnville farm stand linked to salmonella

Kapowsin Meats has recalled pork products. (Photo: File)

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Hazelnuts sold at a farm stand in McMinnville have been linked to salmonella, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The OHA recommends throwing away nuts bought from Schmidt Farm along Highway 18.

Five adults were sick with salmonella between Oct. 15 and Dec. 13. Three of the people bought nuts from Schmidt Farm. A fourth person ate hazelnuts from an unlabeled bag, and a fifth person was linked to the other four after testing positive for the same strain of salmonella. None was hospitalized and all have recovered.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture says Schmidt Farm and Nursery sells only a small portion of its hazelnuts at the farm stand. The farm distributes most of its hazelnuts through wholesalers.

"Wholesalers have steps in place that kill any salmonella on the hazelnuts they handle before the nuts reach consumers," said Stephanie Page, the ODA director of food safety and animal services. "To date, we have no indication there were any issues with this part of the process. The concern in this case is with hazelnuts bought at the farm stand."

Raw or undercooked poultry, meats and eggs are the most common sources of salmonella, but hazelnuts and other foods can become contaminated, OHA said.

Most people who get salmonella get sick one to five days after exposure. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that can last up to seven days, health officials say. Most people recover without treatment.

Learn more:

OHA food safety website



OHA salmonellosis website



CDC Salmonella website