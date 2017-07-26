Boil water notice for some Tualatin Valley Water District customers

A map of the affected area. (Photo: Tualatin Valley Water District)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – The Tualatin Valley Water District issued a boil water notice for customers who live south of Farmington Road.

The affected area includes about 5,650 customers. View a map and check your address

A 12-inch water main valve broke Wednesday afternoon, causing a loss of pressure to customers south of Farmington Road.

The water district says the problem is being fixed and water will be tested to make sure it is free of harmful bacteria. Testing requires at least 24 hours to complete.

Everyone in the affected area should boil water for at least one minute before using it until further notice.

Read more about the notice from the Tualatin Valley Water District

