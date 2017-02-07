Tanks of creosote at the Amerities West plant in The Dalles

Published August 2, 2016

THE DALLES, Ore. – The first round of tests from air quality monitors in The Dalles found levels of the toxic chemical naphthalene at the county building were more than 100 times what health officials say is safe to breathe long-term.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality installed three monitors on June 2, after residents complained for decades about noxious smells emanating from the Amerities plant that uses creosote to treat railroad ties.

The primary compound released from the creosote is called naphthalene, which can cause health problems including skin lesions, anemia and cancer, according to state health officials.

Two tests in 2011 and 2012 found levels as high as 9,600 times what health officials say is safe to breathe long-term, but the DEQ renewed Amerities' permit anyway. The current DEQ monitoring is the first long-term air quality test to take place in the town.

Background: 8 things to know about toxic air in The Dalles

Air monitor in The Dalles fails to record data

On Tuesday, the DEQ released the first round of data, which included “nine to 12 samples” from three monitoring locations: One at the Wasco County Building near Amerities, where many county employees work, one at a city park on a bluff above the plant, and one on the west side of town, where residents say smells are sometimes less noticeable. The DEQ did not immediately clarify how many samples were specifically collected from each monitor and what period of time those samples represented.

The data showed levels of naphthalene averaged .022 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) on the west side of town, .41 µg/m3 on the bluff, and 3.52 µg/m3 at the county building.

While the naphthalene on the west side of town was below .03 µg/m3, which is what the Oregon Health Authority says is safe to breathe long-term, the city park levels were 13.7 times the benchmark and the county building levels were 117.3 times the benchmark.

The Oregon Health Authority said it is “not advising that residents take any special precautions related to these monitoring results.”

OHA also said it recently proposed a short-term 24-hour benchmark (how much is unsafe to breathe in one day) of 200 µg/m3, and the levels were all below what that benchmark. OHA did not previously have a 24-hour benchmark for naphthalene.

“To determine the actual risk more precisely will require a longer period of monitoring data and more time for OHA to better assess the long-term risk,” the state agency said.

The DEQ asked Amerities for production data to analyze whether the plant has altered its production during the air monitoring process. Records show Amerities' production was cut between June and July of 2015 and 2016 by nearly one-third.

The DEQ said prolonged exposure to chemicals such as naphthalene can increase cancer risk over a lifetime.

Some urban areas hover around 1 µg/m3 of naphthalene from sources such as auto exhaust, cigarette smoke and wood stoves. There are about 13,600 people who live in The Dalles, according to a 2010 census.

(© 2017 KGW)