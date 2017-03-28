Addison gym recovery space for those with spinal cord injuries

REACT gym in Addison (Photo: WFAA)

ADDISON - ADDISON, Texas -- We all want to find that place where we feel we belong.

Three years ago, Corey Wilson, who was left paralyzed from the waist down when her T12 vertebrae was fractured, started rebuilding her body awareness and control at a gym in Addison called REACT.

“Everybody’s pushing each other toward our goals and what we want to achieve,” said Wilson, who played college football in Oklahoma.

For its members, REACT is more than a gym.

“When you walk into the door, it's a different feeling,” said Candice Sandlin, a single mother of two who was left paralyzed by a bullet.

“I pretty much was lost for two years,” she said.

% INLINE %

REACT is a specialized gym designed for anyone recovering from spinal cord injuries. Everyone who works out at the gym is in a wheelchair, including the founder, Kendell Bachik.

“I was unable to get out of bed, feed myself, dress,” Bachik said. “I really relied on someone to help me with everything.”

A business school graduate, Bachik was young and on her way to achieving big things in the corporate world when a tragic car accident changed her trajectory.

“Your world is really turned upside-down," she said. "And when you go home from the hospital, you're sort of left wondering, 'What more can I do?'”

A two-year rehab program in California created a shift in Bachik. She went from helpless to determined.

“I was standing; I was even taking a few steps; I was driving," Bachik said. "I was recruiting all my friends in wheelchairs to go to the House of Blues or go to happy hour. I didn't care that 10 of us were in wheelchairs or people were looking.”

At the time, there was nothing like the California program in Texas. So, thanks to friends who helped her to raise more than $100,000, the passionate Bachik created one.

“Now I get to come to work every day and inspire other people to fight that battle and not give up and not let a diagnosis define what they're capable of doing," Bachik said.

Many of their clients don’t have insurance. So, REACT offers a free 12-week boot camp called The Legacy Project for six to eight people who are sponsored by donors.

Demand is high because the program works.

“I wasn't strong at all and I couldn't transfer myself from one place to another,” Sandlin said. “I have accomplished that.”

It’s because of their accomplishments at REACT that some graduates of the program ended up going back to work, starting their own foundations, fighting for the custody of their children.

“In a matter of a few weeks, you see that light back in somebody's eye,” Bachik said. "You see them believing in themselves.”

All it took was a little courage and a business woman’s vision to fill a need in North Texas. In a place where you might see tragedy, they come for support, belonging, empowerment. This is where transformation begins.

“They don't really let you have a bad day so that's pretty cool,” Wilson said.

For more information on REACT and The Legacy Project visit www.neuroreaction.org.

© 2017 WFAA-TV