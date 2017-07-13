90,000 gallons of sewage spills into Southwest Portland creek

Fanno Creek (File photo) (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – About 90,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Woods Creek in Southwest Portland Thursday night.

The sewage was released from a manhole near 7320 SW 69th Ave., according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

Woods Creek is a tributary of Fanno Creek. The public is advised to avoid contact with the creeks in the area of the leak for at least 48 hours.

The bureau is investigating the cause of the leak.

On Sunday, about 27,000 gallons of sewage was released into Woods Creek from a privately-owned pipe, the bureau said.

