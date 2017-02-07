Hazel Dell church works to rebuild months after arson

VANCOUVER, Wa. -- A Vancouver church continues to work to rebuild, after someone set fire to the building May 2016. The arsonist has never been caught, even after the Clark County Sheriff's Office offered a $10,000 reward for the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

First Congregational United Church of Christ is in Hazel Dell. The building is iconic, and shaped like Noah’s Ark. Tuesday, crews continued work on the first phase of construction, including moving a large steel support beam.

Church member Ken Rowe took KGW-TV on a tour of the building, and into the sanctuary where a lot of the damage happened. He says, before construction, crews had to remove asbestos, which, in part, slowed things down.

The church is working with Belfor Property Restoration, a worldwide restoration company, and estimates the damage at close to $4 million.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office says arson is still an open investigation.

Rowe says it’s easy to feel angry that the arsonist is still on the loose, and easy to feel frustrated that renovations are taking so long. But, he says, the fire has brought the church community closer together.

“The attendance has been better on a regular basis than what we were doing, say, this time last year. So, I think that says, you know, there are people that really want to see this through,” Rowe said.

The church originally opened in the 60's. There will be some changes when it’s finally able to re-open again. Rowe says they’ll probably have to cover up some of the big skylights that were burned in the fire.

Church members continue to meet in the Luepke Center in Vancouver, and hope to have the church open again by the end of 2017, or beginning of 2018.

