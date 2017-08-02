Gov. Brown declares state of emergency to address wildfires

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (Photo: Diane Dietz, Statesman Journal)

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help the state deal with wildfires burning across the state.

The news release from the Governor's Office said that Oregon is in a "critical fire danger situation," and that the fires have resulted in a strain on the state's resources.

Declaring a state of emergency will allow the Oregon National Guard to mobilize resources to assist the Department of Forestry and the State Fire Marshall's Office when necessary.

"As Oregon faces a near record-breaking heatwave, the threat of wildfires increases," Gov. Brown said in the statement. "I am thankful to the firefighters and crews working tirelessly throughout the state, and remind all Oregonians to be safe and follow posted fire bans. Our state agencies have a long-standing tradition of collaboration, and this declaration of emergency will ensure they have the resources needed to minimize the impact of wildfires."

