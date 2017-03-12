Gonzaga nabs No. 1 seed in West in NCAA Tournament

Dec 21, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts after his team is called for a foul against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history,

Gonzaga will face No. 16 seed South Dakota State on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

The other time the Bulldogs received a No. 1 seed was 2013. And they were sent to Salt Lake City. And they were upset in the round of 32 by Wichita State as the Shockers made a run to the Final Four. This time, the Bulldogs could end up facing tournament first-timer Northwestern in the second round.

This is a different Gonzaga squad led by West Coast Conference player of the year Nigel Williams-Goss. The Bulldogs have five players averaging in double figures scoring, but the question will be how they handle a close game. Aside from its loss to BYU, Gonzaga's only had one game decided by less than 10 points since Dec. 3.

When the Zags take on South Dakota State (16) Thursday, it will be Gonzaga's first ever meeting with the Jackrabbits.

Copyright 2017 KING