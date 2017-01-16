Gene Cernan, last man to walk on moon, dies

Eugene "Gene" Cernan, one of 14 astronauts that NASA chose in October 1963 and the last man to walk on the moon, died Jan. 16, 2017, at age 82. (Photo: NASA)

The last man to walk on the moon died Monday at age 82.

Eugene "Gene" Cernan, a retired Navy captain, was one of 14 astronauts that NASA chose in October 1963. His cause of death was not immediately known.

He piloted the Gemini 9 mission alongside command pilot Tom Stafford, and was the second American to walk in space.

Cernan was one of only two astronauts to fly to the moon on two occasions, the second time as commander of Apollo 17, the last mission to the moon. In total, Cernan spent more than 73 hours on the satellite's surface.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Apollo's moon-landing mission was on the surface for three days. Cernan and crewmate Harrison H. "Jack" Schmitt complete excursions to nearby craters and the Taurus-Littrow mountains.

"America's challenge of today has forged man's destiny of tomorrow," he said as he left the lunar surface. "As we leave the moon and Taurus-Littrow, we leave as we came and, God willing, we shall return with peace and hope for all mankind."

Two years earlier, NASA had announced that Apollo 17 would be the final mission of the Apollo program. Apollo 18, 19 and 20 had been canceled in favor of the Skylab space station, which launched May 14, 1973, but crashed to earth July 11, 1979, after its orbit began decaying.

We mourn the loss of our friend Gene Cernan, the Last Man on the Moon and a hero for the ages. Godspeed the Commander of Apollo 17. pic.twitter.com/pRQtpkQkW6 — SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) January 16, 2017

Born in Chicago, Cernan logged more than 5,000 flight hours before becoming an astronaut. After retiring from the space program in 1976, Cernan worked as an executive vice president of Coral Petroleum Inc. in Houston and later founded Cernan Corp., which provided management and consulting services in the aerospace and energy industries.

Cernan and his wife, Jan Nanna Cernan, had three daughters and one grandchild.

