Gallery: Are these your photos?

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A woman is hoping to find the owner of a photo memory card found inside her father's stolen vehicle.

Monica Gonzales' father's vehicle was stolen from the Powell Butte area in southeast Portland on June 14 and recovered July 2 in the Mt. Scott-Arleta area.

Police removed evidence from the stolen vehicle but said Gonzales could keep anything that was left. Inside the vehicle she found a memory card that she suspected was also stolen.

On the memory are 2,413 photos taken over a 10-day period in 2015. Gonzales is sharing some of the images on social media in hopes that the owner of the card will see them and the card can be returned.

"I'm hoping these photos have already been downloaded/saved, but I just want to get this back to its owner," Gonzales said. "It looks like an amazing trip!"

Photos: Images from memory card found inside stolen vehicle

The card is a SanDisk 32GB labeled "Nikon D610." Gonzales used the website stolencamerafinder.com to find out the images were taken with a Nikon D610 with the serial number 3043492.

If these photos belong to you or are of someone you know, please contact Gonzales at monicamgonzales@live.com.

