Friends hold candlelight vigil to remember 12-year-old Caden Berry

Keizer, Ore. -- Friends describe 12-year-old Caden Berry as a jokester, funny, and a generally happy person.

"He put a smile on your face and I can't believe this is happening. It's just terrible," said Kaitlin Yusko, one of Berry's friends.

Neighbors said Caden was a good kid who loved playing basketball, and liked Pokemon. His friends said school and life won't be the same without him.

"He was just an amazing friend. He was fun to hang out with. His personality was great and I just can't believe something like this would happen," said friend, Kaitlin Turner.

On Sunday night, Caden's friends held a candlelight vigil.

"Caden was a really great friend of mine and I want to honor him because he's such an amazing person and he didn't deserve this at all," said Ursula Helvig, one of Caden's friends from Claggett Creek Middle School.

Keizer Police said they got the call around 12:45 Saturday afternoon. Caden was found dead. His mother, 38-year-old Amy Robertson has been arrested for aggravated murder. She's in the Marion County jail.

Next door neighbor, Brenda King said when Robertson came out of her apartment on Saturday, she was acting frantic.

"I realized I didn't see him [Caden], so I said where's your son. She said in the house under the blanket," King said.

King said she found Caden inside.

"I can't even sleep because he was so young and so little," said King.

Her granddaughter, Dominika Mendez, said she was one of Caden's best friends. She couldn't say much because emotions were too raw.

Mendez's sister, Mariah King said Caden was a good kid.

"He was good. He would play with us. We would have snowball fights you know? He would help get my boyfriend with the snowballs. He would give me candy all the time you know," said Mariah King through sobs.

As it all starts to sink in, friends are left wondering why it happened and they're trying to cope.

"I hope he's flying high with the angels and I hope he's really happy," said Yusko.

On Tuesday, Robertson is scheduled to appear in court.

KGW did a search on her criminal history. In Oregon all that's listed are traffic citations and a 1997 guilty plea in a Lincoln County forgery case.

