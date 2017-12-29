KGW
Free sandbags if you are worried about flooding today

KGW 5:22 AM. PST December 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. –  Crews are keeping a close eye on Johnson Creek, which might reach flood stage on Friday due to heavy rain and the melting of snow.

Latest numbers show as of 3 a.m. Friday, the creek was still five feet under flood level. However the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including Johnson Creek.

Free sand and sandbags are available if you are worried about your home at the following locations:

  • SE 88th Avenue just south of Holgate Boulevard in the parking lot at Lents Park. Enter parking lot at the bottom of the hill, and follow one-way traffic to the sand pile at the exit on the east side of SE 88th.
  • SE 111th Avenue and Harold Street at the southeast corner of the intersection.
  • SW 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park; enter Gabriel Park from Vermont.

Location details for the three City-operated sandbag sites can also be found here.

© 2017 KGW-TV


