Foot Traffic Flat Marathon on Sauvie Island

SAUVIE ISLAND, Ore. – People are celebrating the Fourth of July with an early-morning marathon on Sauvie Island.

The Foot Traffic Flat Marathon and Half Marathon started at The Pumpkin Patch, with the marathon launching at 6:30 a.m. and the half marathon at 6:50 a.m., followed by an 8k and a 5k, as well as a kid’s race.

More than 2,000 people participated in the race and one lane of traffic around the island is closed until early afternoon, when the races finish.

The race benefits the Sauvie Island Fire Department, and it’s a chance for people to take in the beauty of Sauvie Island.

