Florida Starbucks peeper busted

(WFLA) A Tampa, Florida man is out on bond this morning after he was arrested for taking pictures up a woman's skirt.

Justin Buck, 48, admitted to Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies that he saw a 21-year-old woman who he thought was attractive at a Starbucks in Oldsmar and started taking pictures up her skirt with his phone. He took three photos.

When he noticed the pictures were too dark, he then turned on his flash and took two more pictures, according to investigators.

While he was taking pictures, a Starbucks employee noticed what was going on. She called authorities.

