Ice and snow melting, but floods arrive

Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A combination of steady rain and warmer temperatures in Portland and surrounding areas is quickly melting the hard-packed snow and ice left over from last week's massive snow storm.

While that's good news for commuters and has allowed many schools to reopen, the combination of snow melt and persistent rain has also brought flooding, closing roads in some areas, especially Washington County.

More than 30 roads in Washington County were either closed or partially restricted Wednesday because of flooding. Click here to see the list of Washington County road closures.

Snowmelt + rainfall has creeks full & low areas flooded. #turnarounddontdrown is always good advice. Flooded road? Find alternate route. https://t.co/eJI1jiB3qV — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 18, 2017

In Clackamas County, Jennings Avenue and Cook Street were closed for high water in the wetlands area.

In Multnomah County, Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was closed because of a high water alert, but reopened Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

RELATED: 'Balmy' temps Wednesday; Gorge remains icebound

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday afternoon that there has been minor flooding in some rivers in Northwest Oregon and that coastal rivers and Willamette tributaries will be cresting Wednesday night.

Minor Flood on some rivers NW OR. Coastal Rivers will be cresting today. Willamette Tributaries will be cresting tonight. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/zYtpU5Un4Y — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 18, 2017

Forecast | Closures | Radar | Traffic alerts

A Flood Watch is in place for western Oregon. The focus is on coastal rivers, small streams and ponding of water in the cities from clogged storm drains. Residents are advised to clear ice, snow and debris from storm drain grates.

Flooding potential this week. Clear ice, snow and debris from storm drain grates. Updates at https://t.co/tnFF2s01yK pic.twitter.com/jMpkTmhkO1 — Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) January 18, 2017

The City of Portland recommends residents have an emergency evacuation plan ready in case of flooding.

Looking back: The Great Flood of 1996, KGW-TV special

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5

(© 2017 KGW)