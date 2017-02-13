Flooded roads still a problem in Washington County

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Forest Grove firefighters continue to warn about flooded roads, as Fern Hill Road remains closed Monday due to extreme high water.

Sunday, firefighters rescued a family of 4 adults, 2 kids, and 2 dogs, when the family van got stuck in floodwaters on Fern Hill Road.

Thursday, February 9th, firefighters rescued another man. His SUV was submerged in water on Fern Hill Road. Firefighters used a boat to save the man. Their message to drivers? Turn around. Don’t drown.

“The road could erode away, you literally could drive off the road. it’s good to pay attention to stuff like that and not drive through it,” said Forest Grove firefighter Matt Johnston.

There is also a continued a flood warning for the Tualatin River at Farmington that affects Washington County. Several area roads are closed for damage or for flooding.

Near Forest Grove, in Washington County, crews continue to replace the old Gales Creek Bridge with a brand new one. It’s a couple feet taller than the old bridge, which was eroding. That project should be completed by May.

