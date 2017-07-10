Fires burning across Pacific Northwest

The Dry Creek Fire in Washington (Photo: Twitter, Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighting crews are battling multiple wildfires across the Pacific Northwest that started over the weekend in Summer Lake and Madras, Oregon and in Klickitat County, Washington.

Here are the latest updates on the largest wildfires:

Ana Fire

The Ana Fire, about 100 miles southeast of Bend, has grown to more than 3,000 acres.

The wildfire, which was reported late Saturday afternoon near the community of Summer Lake, destroyed a barn, a hunting cabin and an outbuilding. A Level 2 evacuation is in place for the area two miles north and south of the community of Summer Lake along Hwy. 31 and all along Carlon Lane.

Highway 31 was reopened late Sunday but will likely be closed intermittently. Motorists should expect delays.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says crews are fighting the blaze with helicopters, air tankers, dozers and hand crews. They're working in steep, rocky terrain to stop the fire from spreading north or south.

Lone Pine Fire

The Lone Pine Fire, estimated to have burned 900 acres of grass, brush and some timber, did not spread overnight. The fire began just before noon Sunday on the Crooked River National Grassland about 12 miles southeast of Madras.

Crews were able to set a line around the fire Monday. Sixty workers, eight engines and a water tender are at the site of the fire.

Skull Hollow Campground is closed to campers and part of Lone Pine Road was shut down for fire traffic.

Dry Creek Fire

The Dry Creek fire, burning in Klickitat County, about 7 miles north of Husum, Washington, since Friday, grew to 400 acres Sunday night and is 10 percent contained.

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Chuck Turley, the public information officer for the fire operation, said two homes were under a Level 2 evacuation. On Sunday night, the Klickitat County Sheriffis Office went door to door advising people about possible evacuations.

A Level 1 evacuation notice has been issued for people living north of Meyers Road and south of Pine Flat Road on both sides of Highway 141. Level 1 means be on alert, Level 2 means be ready to leave just in case and Level 3 means people must leave immediately.

