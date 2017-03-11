Fire destroys Tigard auto repair business

TIGARD, Ore. – A Tigard auto repair business is destroyed by fire Saturday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says people called to report the fire about 8:30am. Firefighters could see black smoke in the air, and when they arrived, the building was engulfed.

The building is Mario’s Auto Service, and had vehicles and equipment inside.

Owner Mario Rodriguez says he’s been at this location on Tigard Street for 7 or 8 years. A friend called to tell him the business was on fire.

The building is metal, and holds in heat. What’s inside, firefighters say, made things even more dangerous.

“There’s things like propane tanks, and welding equipment, tires can actually cause explosion sounds, things like that. There was actually quite a bit of all of that in there,” said TVF&R spokesperson Kim Haughn. “There was a motorhome on the side, and it did have someone inside it. They were in there, just showed up to work, they were able to get out quick.”

Everyone is ok. As for Mario, he says a customer’s car was caught inside. Now, he has to tell that person about the fire. And at this time, he’s still trying to process everything.

“Things happen, you know?” He said.

A fire investigator will have to determine what caused the fire.



© 2017 KGW-TV