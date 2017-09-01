Fire damages Portland's B-Side Tavern

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Fire early Friday morning damaged the B-Side Tavern on East Burnside near 6th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived just after 5 a.m. and said they found a deck on the ground level on fire. Flames spread to the inside of the tavern but were quickly extinguished.

B-Side Tavern is in the same building as a MiniMart and Sizzle Pie pizza shop. Firefighters don’t yet know the extent of the damage to those businesses.

How the fire started is still a mystery, too.

There were reports of some people running away from the tavern after the fire, but firefighters don’t know if those people started the fire, or were simply running away to escape the flames.

