Fire crews monitor fire near Cascade Locks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New problems as crews fight Eagle Creek Fire
-
Timelapse of growth of Eagle Creek Fire
-
Touring the Multnomah Falls area
-
Witness says teen using fireworks caused fire
-
Unhealthy air due to wildfires
-
Witness saw Oregon State Police detain teens, heard firework
-
Multnomah Falls still flowing, still green
-
KGW 11 p.m. forecast 9-6-17
-
Lt. Simmons: 'The Gorge still looks like the Gorge'
-
Volunteers care for evacuated animals
More Stories
-
Eagle Creek Fire is 5 percent contained but…Sep. 2, 2017, 5:02 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction across CaribbeanSep. 4, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Engulfed in flames: What we know about wildfires…Sep. 5, 2017, 4:18 p.m.