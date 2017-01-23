Fire at apartments injured two, displaces many more

PORTLAND, Ore. – A smoky fire at an apartment building has sent two people to the hospital and displaced at least 50 more residents. Portland firefighters responded to the Royal Arms apartment building at northwest 18th and Lovejoy shortly before 7:30 Monday morning, and quickly worked to make sure everyone evacuated. They found fire in an elevator and smoke spread throughout the five story brick building.

Fire crews rescued one patient from the fifth floor using a ladder and bucket, and found another patient as well. Both suffered smoke inhalation, the second patient was described as being critically injured.

“The most critical element in these cases is smoke, is what causes the most serious injuries,” said Lt. Rich Chatman of Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire went to two alarms, drawing a few dozen firefighters to the scene. The fire was quickly controlled, fire sprinkler systems helped keep it from spreading. But there is plenty of smoke and water damage.

Firefighters helped recuse or retrieve several pets inside the building, and get them to their families.

Daniel Jackson’s two dogs Daisy and Ru were hand delivered to her, bringing her relief.

“They did not have to go up there and do that, they said it was all safe the dogs and would have been fine”, said Jackson. “But I would have been terrified for the next few hours knowing theta they were scared so I am really thankful and grateful.”

The Red Cross set up a day shelter for more than 50 residents, at 1972 NW Flanders and was offering other assistance as well. The cause of the fire in the elevator is under investigation.

(© 2017 KGW)