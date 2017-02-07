A man wanted by the FBI for five bank robberies

SALEM, Ore. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspected five-time bank robber who wore an FBI cap to one of the robberies.

Witnesses describe the man as White, 35 to 50 years old, between 5'6" and 5'8", 150 pounds, average build, with a gray goatee with sunken cheeks.

FBI agents and local detectives believe this suspect is armed and dangerous.

He generally walks into a bank branch, approaches the teller, demands cash, gets cash and leaves on foot.

In some of the robberies, the suspect has worn a baseball cap over a stocking cap. In one case, the cap said "FBI".

They are investigating his role in the following robberies:

· 12/21/2016 -- Chase Bank, 111 S. State Street, Lake Oswego

· 1/10/2017 -- Chase Bank, 1675 N. Highway 99W, McMinnville

· 1/19/2017 -- Chase Bank, 480 Glen Creek Road NW, Salem

· 1/24/2017 -- OnPoint Community Credit Union, 2430 NE McDonald Lane, McMinnville

· 2/3/2017 -- First Federal Savings and Loan, 121 N. Edwards Street, Newberg





The FBI-wanted flyer Anyone with information about this robber is asked to call the FBI in Salem - (503) 362-6601 - or Portland - (503) 224-4181.The FBI-wanted flyer can be found here

