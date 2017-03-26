Fatal crash shuts southbound Interstate 205 in Clackamas

Police lights.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. - A multivehicle crash with at least one confirmed death shut down southbound Interstate 205 late Sunday night.

Wrecked vehicles blocked all southbound lanes of the freeway at milepost 13, under the SR 224 bridge.

Oregon State Police confirmed one fatality and said there may be a second.

The southbound interstate was reported closed at 10:54 p.m. Drivers sat for nearly an hour and a half before police began helping them turn around and exit the freeway.

Traffic is being diverted from the southbound freeway onto the SE Sunnyside Road exit.

