Family of Syrian refugees grateful to be in Oregon

KGW photo

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The executive director of Portland’s Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization says the Trump Administration is creating fear and anxiety among immigrants and refugees.

“Emotions are running high, there's no question about that,” said Lee Cha. And if you listened to any of the Presidential campaign rhetoric over the past year, that anxiety and fear is understandable.

Trump has promised immigration reform and also said he will stop the Syrian refugee program. He’s said he will deport the Syrian refugees that are already settled in the United States.

KGW sat down with a refugee family from Syria, who is more grateful than worried. They are the Khalaf family of six. Mom Raghdia, Dad Mahmoud, Sons Gassan and Naji and Daughter Rama. They also have an 11-year-old son.

Through an interpreter, we asked them about settling in Oregon.

“He thinks that he made the right decision, said Rania Kanaan, an interpreter who speaks Arabic and English. The Khalaf family is from Allepo, Syria. One of the most dangerous and deadly places on earth. Thousands have been killed. Explosions, bombings, executions and shootings are not uncommon. It’s been a tortuous journey, but the family says they feel blessed to be here.

“We're so lucky that we came to Oregon because people in Oregon are very friendly, very welcoming, they don’t discriminate, we did not feel racism,even not speaking the language,” said Dad Mahmoud. The boys told us they are already taking English as a Second Language classes, hoping to acquire English as soon as possible. “They’re very eager to learn the language and start their life.”



Through the United Nations Refugee Program, the family could have been located anywhere in the world. They say ending up in Oregon is truly a blessing, and they will not take it for granted. “I'm not overexagerating when I'm going to tell you this, the people in Oregon are good people, they have good hearts, and they have been helping us regardless of our beliefs, regardless where we're from whether we are citizens or not, everybody has been helping us and generously helping us taking our beliefs aside and putting humanity in the front of their eyes.”



We asked them about advice they would give to other immigrants or refugees and their answer is what you would want it to be. Learn the language and stand on your own two feet. Son Naji said, “Do not be dependent on the government to help you the government has a limited time to help you, you need to get out of it stand on your feet and work hard, and get educated.”



Three of the children will enroll in PCC’s Rock Creek campus in the upcoming term. The youngest is in school and the family is taking ESL courses. As for President Trump and his future policies on immigrants and refugees, Mahmoud had just one message for the new President. And it was not about domestic policy. It was about foreign policy and directed at others who may experience the same fate.

“Mr. Trump, the people of Syria are good people, be fair with the people of Syria.”



(© 2017 KGW)