Oregon City family desperate to find missing daughter

PORTLAND, Ore, -- An Oregon City family is desperate to find their 25-year-old daughter Maddie Smith. She has not been seen in a week, and the family has no idea where she is.

She was last staying with a friend in Gresham, and went to a Gresham fire station to call her family. This was last Tuesday.

Her dad picked her up, and on the way back to the Oregon City family home, Maddie tried to jump out of the truck, on Southteast Foster Road Her dad tried to stop her.

“He grabbed her and held her until he could slow down he took a left on 172nd, there, until he was able to stop, and she hopped out of the truck and ran, said Maddie's sister Shayla Smith. "At that point we were looking for her, more people came out to look for her and we couldn’t find her.”

She says Maddie left behind her wallet and phone, and she didn’t have shoes on. The area of SE 172nd Avenue and FosterRoad is remote, with a lot of private property, dense trees, and water.

“Our main concern, my main concern is that creek. There’s been a lot of rain, its been full its muddy you can’t see anything even though we’ve been there every day searching,” said Maddie’s mom Julie Waddell.

Maddie is 5 foot 4, and 95 pounds. She has pink hair.

The family has started a Facebook page called “Find Maddie Smith” and has filed a missing person’s report. If you have any information, call Portland Police.

