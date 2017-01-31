Family asks for help to find missing soldier in Clackamas County

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore, -- The family of soldier Will Naugle is asking for help to find him, after he vanished Thursday, January 26th.

The family says Naugle was staying with a friend at the Overlook Pointe apartment complex near the Clackamas Town Center, and left the complex January 26th for some military training at Camp Withycombe.

The family says a friend told them Naugle left the apartment in his military uniform, carrying a duffle bag.

They say Naugle usually drives his car, but that car remains at the apartment complex. The window is shattered. The family doesn’t know if that has anything to do with his disappearance.

Tuesday, Naugle’s two brothers and sister, along with friends, went door to door, passing out his photo. They are desperate for answers, and hope someone has seen their brother.

They even brought a search and rescue dog to sniff for Will’s scent. They say his phone has been dead since he disappeared on Thursday, and he has not been active on social media anymore.

“The one comment we keep getting back is, ‘it is not like Will, he is very reliable, he is very steady.’ So it’s very puzzling to our family, to his friends, and to his military buddies, how he could just not be there and not have any contact,” said Julie Terry, Will’s sister.

“It’s hard for me to see that he just up and disappears. As a soldier, that's just something we just don't do,” said James Naugle, Will’s brother.

Naugle was a member of the Army Reserves, and previously served a year in Afghanistan as a medic for the National Guard.

The family has filed a missing persons report with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and also has created a Facebook page in hopes of finding him.

(© 2017 KGW)