Family and friends remember 22-year-old Forest Grove man killed by suspected drunk driver

Forest Grove, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is dead after police say a driver hit and killed him as he walked on the side of the road in Forest Grove. Police believe the woman driving was allegedly drunk.

"He's my brother, my baby brother," said Fatima Luna-Esquivel through sobs.

Jonathan Dominguez Esquivel's sister broke down as she talked about her baby brother. She said Esquivel had moved to Oregon from California a couple years ago, loved his family, and worked hard to make them proud.

"He was just excited. He got a raise. He was going to visit to California. He was going to buy the house of his mom's dreams," she said.

But the 22-year-old never got that far. It was on Pacific Avenue that police say around 10:30 Saturday night, Esquivel was walking to his job at a nearby Safeway when a car hit and killed him.

Police arrested 27-year-old Bethany Lumber. Court records show she made bail and is out of jail. She's expected in court next week.

"It was a drunk driver and where is she now? Home? And my baby brother, where is he now? This is not fair," said Luna-Esquivel.

She has one message for Lumber.

"He didn't deserve this. That it's not right for you to take dumb decisions. Don't go around killing people by doing stupid mistakes. If you don't think of yourself, think of others at least," Luna-Esquivel said.

To make the situation even worse, Luna-Esquivel said it was Esquivel's birthday just last week. Even though this is a trying time, she said she was comforted to see his friends show up at the memorial.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help offset expenses.

