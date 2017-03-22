KGW
UO professor sues school over gender bias

Associated Press , KGW 10:37 AM. PDT March 22, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon has been hit with a lawsuit by one of its psychology professors over claims that she is being paid substantially less than several of her less-experienced male colleagues.

The Register-Guard reports Jennifer Freyd filed the lawsuit Tuesday alleging she was subject to sex-based discrimination in violation of the federal Equal Pay Act.

University spokesman Tobin Klinger provided data showing Freyd's current salary is more than $155,000 and she receives benefits totaling about $70,000. 

Freyd has been a professor in UO's psychology department since 1992 and is the department's most senior faculty member, but her lawsuit says she is paid less than three of her male colleagues.

Klinger says UO officials are aware of the allegations and will review the case.

