Tuition hike possible at Oregon State University

Oregon State University Memorial Union building. (Photo: Dennis Wolverton, OSU)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Students are facing possible tuition hikes at Oregon State University as administrators prepare to receive less state funding than requested.

University president Ed Ray told the Corvallis Gazette-Times that a tuition hike between 2 and 3 percent would still mean an estimated annual shortfall of $20 million in operating expenses.

Lawmakers are expected to pass a two-year budget this summer.

State funding proposals are roughly $90 million to $100 million less than the $765 million requested by the state's seven public universities.

Ray said the university is unable to hold off on setting tuition rates until after lawmakers set a budget.

Administrators will likely submit a tuition increase to the university's board of trustees in March.

Ray said the university will also need to find ways to trim costs.

(© 2017 KGW)