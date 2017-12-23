State audit calls for more oversight at alternative schools

File image courtesy of Getty Images (Photo: Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A state audit calls for more oversight and heightened scrutiny on Oregon's nearly 50 alternative high schools and online schools in order to stop the flood of dropouts.

The report the Secretary of State's audit division made public Wednesday says these schools account for nearly half of the dropouts in Oregon despite enrolling only 10 percent of the state's high school students.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the roughly 19,000 students enrolled at these schools are at the greatest risk of dropping out, and these schools often avoid state criticism and accountability.

The audit says these schools typically serve students who have been previously poorly served at public schools. The audit says the state's failure to monitor and examine the schools' techniques and programs leads to more poor service for these students.

© 2017 KGW-TV