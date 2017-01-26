State allows schools to cut hours lost to snow days

Downtown Portland snow by drone - Rhianna Lakin

Oregon school districts now have a little leeway when it comes to coping with instructional hours lost to snow days and delays.

The Oregon State Board of Education unanimously approved a temporary rule Thursday that will allow districts to request up to 14 hours to count as missed instructional time.

District board will have to request permission from the state to excuse those hours. The state board will then vote on each request.

“I have heard from many district officials who say that the flexibility available in previous years would be helpful this year as they cope with a much more severe winter than normal,” said Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Salam Noor.

“We know that districts value instructional time, just as we do, but recent storms ... hit some districts harder than others," he said. "Ultimately it will be up to each district to come up with a plan best suited to its situation to make up as much lost class time as possible.”

The 14-hour rule was changed in the past in order to make sure school calendars provided as much class time as possible. The board voted unanimously in 2015 to change the rule.

“As a Board, we know that one of the keys to increasing our graduation rate is making sure students are in class as much as possible, which is why we have focused on strengthening instructional time expectations in recent years,” said Board Chair Charles R. Martinez, Jr.

“But we also know some districts are running out of options to respond to the unprecedented weather events so far this year," he said. "With this one-time, temporary action we have ensured that there is accountability by requiring a public hearing and written justification at the district level, coupled with approval at the state level on a case-by-case basis.”

In Oregon, students in kindergarten through eighth grade must get 900 instructional hours. Grade 12 requires 966 hours and grades nine to 11 require the most instructional time, at 990 hours. Districts can decide to make up time from closures and delays even if they have not run out of extra time.

Emily Nazarov, legislative coordinator for the Oregon Department of Education, said they spoke with members of the education community, including parents, to gauge public opinion on the subject.

She said there was a mix of responses, with some parents against the idea of valuable time for the students being taken away and some in support since they did not want days added.

Contact Natalie Pate at npate@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6745, or follow her on Twitter @Nataliempate and Facebook at www.Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist

(© 2017 KGW)