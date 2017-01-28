PSU president vows to help students impacted by immigration executive order

(Photo: pdx.edu)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The president of Portland State University on Saturday said the school will work to make sure students impacted by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees are safe.

PSU is one of the prominent sanctuary colleges in the United States, previously declaring that ICE agents will need a court order to step foot onto their campuses.

“As I said in declaring PSU a sanctuary campus, we have a responsibility to do all we can to make all of our students feel safe and supported regardless of their religion, national origin or immigration status,” PSU president Wim Wiewel said on Saturday.

Wiewel said there are 1,900 international students at the university, including 76 from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and Syria.

Those are five of the seven majority-Muslim countries where immigrants and refugees are temporarily banned from coming to the United States under an executive order President Trump issued on Friday.

“The order has a chilling effect not only on these students but on our Muslim student and all international students,” said Wiewel. “We are working with our students from these five nations to help them navigate this executive order.”

