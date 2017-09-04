PPS to release students two hours early on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. – With high temperatures expected and air quality decreasing, all Portland Public Schools will release students two hours early on Tuesday.

In addition to the early release, all kindergarten and pre-K programs that were scheduled to begin Tuesday are now delayed until Wednesday.

After school programs, including after school care, are also canceled on Tuesday.

That does not include sports, which will follow OSAA guidelines.

Buses will run the same routes, just two hours earlier than normal.

District officials said the decision was made with student safety in mind.

"It's a tough call because you've got the combination of the poor air quality and the high temperatures and the fact that only seven schools in the district have air conditioning," said district spokesman Dave Northfield.

The district will monitor conditions but no decision had been made yet for Wednesday.

Tuesday is expected to be the last day of Portland's heat wave, with temperatures expected in the high 90s.

On Monday, Portland's air quality was downgraded from good to unhealthy for everyone after smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire was blown into the area.

