PPS starts fixing lead issues as kids go back to school

Drinking fountains covered at a Portland public school (Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Wednesday marks back-to-school day for most PPS students, and the second year in a row that they won’t be allowed to drink out of faucets due to lead issues district-wide.

But those issues will be addressed at 15 schools starting on the first day of school.

Plumbers will begin replacing fixtures starting with Astor Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. Fifteen schools in total are in the first wave of buildings getting fixtures replaced, which will take about six weeks. Also on the immediate docket are Lewis, Woodstock, Chapman, Skyline, West Sylvan, Atkinson, Richmond, Rose City Park, Sacajawea, Beverly Cleary/Fernwood, Applegate, Chief Joseph, Meek, and Hayhurst.

PPS spokesman Dave Northfield said the initial 15 schools were chosen based on multiple factors. The district prioritized schools serving younger children and whether work could be done with minimal disruption. District leaders also tried to address schools in each high-school cluster.

These first fixture replacements will not include classroom sinks and drinking fountains, which will remain closed.

The second round of replacements at 15 more schools will likely start in October. PPS has not yet released that list.

In all, some fixtures will be replaced at every PPS school, the district said.

Northfield said once the fixtures are replaced, they will be tested for lead again. If levels remain high, PPS plans to take further actions, which could include pipe replacements.

The funds come from the historic $790 million PPS school bond Portland passed in May 2017. About $28.5 million of those funds will be used specifically to address lead and copper issues in water. In total, $150 million from the bond will address health and safety issues district-wide, including lead in water and paint, radon, asbestos, some roof replacements, and safety and security upgrades. The rest will go toward rebuilding four aging schools.

Tests in the summer of 2016 revealed that all but one of PPS’ 97 school buildings had at least one location where lead levels in water exceeded safety standards. In some schools, lead levels were higher than levels found in Flint, Michigan. Seventy-three buildings also had high copper levels.

Documents showed some PPS leaders knew about the issues for years. Former superintendent Carole Smith retired early last year amid the lead scandal. Earlier this summer, PPS announced that San Francisco Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero was chosen as the new district superintendent.

Guerrero’s hiring followed the leadership of two interim superintendents. A previous finalist, Donyall Dickey, was initially expected to become superintendent but dropped out, after PPS said “it was not the best fit.”

