PPS looks at layoffs due to projected budget shortfall

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Public Schools principals will have to make some difficult decisions in the next couple of months as the school district faces a projected budget shortfall.

Those decisions will likely include layoffs for many schools if the proposed budget is passed.

PPS votes on the new budget in April, but some schools are already planning how they will function with less money due to a projected $300 million deficit in the state school fund over the next two years.

According to PPS media relations director Dave Northfield, some principals have notified school communities about impending cuts. He said no layoffs have officially happened yet and no one will be let go this school year.

“If the budget stays at the level it is, there would be less money coming to individual school districts, including Portland,” he said. “What that means for each district and each school is too early to tell.”

Each school will likely handle the shortfall differently, but will have to work around state requirements. For instance, schools need at least a half-time physical education instructor.

Schools with bigger pockets could navigate the shortfall better than others, but no one will be fully protected from cuts.

The Oregon legislature has proposed a $7.7 billion budget for schools during the 2017-19 biennium, down from $8 billion in 2015-17. The change is due to a projected $1.8 billion budget shortfall for the state overall.

Marijuana taxes will contribute $74 million to schools, but that’s not enough to make up the difference.

PPS had a $592.6 million budget in the 2016/17 school year, with $222.8 million coming from the state.

Northfield did not say specifically how much money PPS is budgeting for the next school year. The district votes on the new budget in April.

© 2017 KGW-TV