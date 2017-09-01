Portland schools may close early Tuesday during heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. – With temperatures forecast to approach 100 degrees on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Portland Public Schools is making plans to close early if needed.

On Friday afternoon before Labor Day, PPS said the hot weather could cause unsafe or unhealthy conditions in PPS classrooms. Many classrooms in PPS’s aging schools don’t have air conditioning.

“We will be monitoring the weather conditions throughout the weekend and are prepared to implement a two-hour early release plan if conditions are unsafe for students and staff in our buildings on Tuesday, Sept. 5,” PPS spokesman Dave Northfield said in a press release.

The district said it will post alerts on its websites on Monday, Sept. 4.

The Estacada School District also issued a note to parents on Friday afternoon, in anticipation of a sweltering Tuesday. The district asked parents to dress children in light, loose-fitting clothing and send them to school with extra water.

“School district personnel will be closely monitoring Tuesday's weather forecast this weekend and on Labor Day,” the Estacada School District said. “If an adjustment needs to be made to Tuesday's school schedule, we will alert you as soon as possible.”

© 2017 KGW-TV