Portland Public Schools Chief of Staff resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Public Schools Chief of Staff Amanda Whalen has resigned from the district, six months after her former boss Carole Smith stepped down as superintendent.

Whalen is pursuing other professional opportunities, according to interim superintendent Bob McKean. Her last day will be February 10.

Whalen has served as chief of staff since 2012. She's been with the district since 2003.

"Amanda has decided to take some time to explore how she can take her knowledge and expertise to continue to serve our community - and assures me that her focus will continue to be on equity and supporting underserved youth," McKean said. "Please join in me in thanking Amanda for her service to PPS and wishing her the best of luck in the future. She will be missed."

Senior Director of PK-12 programs, Alexander Perrins, will serve as interim chief of staff.

Whalen stood by Smith during the school's lead scandal last year, as nearly every school showed high lead levels in sinks, faucets or drinking fountains. Emails showed Whalen told Smith about lead issues in March 2016, but the school did not inform parents about the problems until late May.

