Portland principal on leave gets new job at larger school

Associated Press , KGW 1:00 PM. PDT September 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland Public Schools principal placed on leave after a heated parent meeting — and who was called a poor leader by teachers during an investigation into him — has been transferred to another, larger school.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that many teachers rated former Astor K-8 School Principal Karl Newsome an incompetent leader, noting he feared confrontation, failed to follow up and fell asleep when conducting teacher observations. But instead of demotion or termination, Newsome was put in charge of a larger school.

District spokesman Dave Northfield said the decision of what to do with Newsome was made by Assistant Superintendent Antonio Lopez.

From Oct. 2016: Astor School principal on leave

Lopez would not agree to be interviewed by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Newsome did not respond to requests in writing and by phone for comment.

