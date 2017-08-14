New Portland State University president starts today

(Photo: alexander.berg_)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland State University’s new president starts his first day Monday by meeting with students, riding the MAX, and visiting food carts.

Rahmat Shoureshi was the interim president of the New York Institute of Technology, and succeeds Wim Wiewel, who stepped down after nine years as president to join the faculty of the College of Urban and Public Affairs.

A mechanical engineer, Shoureshi has been a university administrator, researcher and academic for 38 years. He joined the New York Institute of Technology in 2011 as its provost and vice president for academic affairs and was appointed its interim president in January 2017.

He has overseen all aspects of operations, academic programs and faculty of NYIT, which has two campuses in New York, two medical schools, four global campuses and joint degree programs in eight countries.

He says he is ‘humbled and honored’ to be chosen to lead PSU. “PSU is a 21st century university,” he said, “that serves a vibrant urban region that champions access, diversity and inclusiveness, as well as conducts innovative research and is dedicated to cutting-edge and collaborative learning — things that reflect my academic ideals and perspectives.

Shoureshi has a five-year contract with PSU.

