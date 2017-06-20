Lewis & Clark hires Wim Wiewel as new president

Wim Wiewel is the new president of Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: Lewis & Clark College)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Former Portland State University president Wim Wiewel has been hired to the same position by Lewis & Clark College.

Wiewel, who was president at PSU for nine years, will start at Lewis & Clark on October 1. The private college, located in Portland, has an enrollment of about 2,000 undergraduate students.

“We couldn’t be happier to have found the right leader close to home in Wim,” said Portland attorney Jay Waldron, who co-chaired the presidential search committee.

“In an era of increased competition for students, faculty, and donors, there is great opportunity for liberal arts colleges, law schools, and graduate schools like ours to benefit from strong and proven leadership. We’re confident his blend of experience, energy, and vision will lead Lewis & Clark to even greater levels of success," Waldron said.

While at Portland State, Wiewel tripled fundraising, oversaw a significant increase in student body diversity and helped lead the renovation or construction of 10 major buildings on campus.

Before Portland State, Wiewel was provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Baltimore, and before that, dean of the College of Business Administration and the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He said Lewis & Clark has provided him an exhilarating new challenge.

“I think it’s fair to say that there has never been a greater need for critical thinkers in society than right now, when facts, truth, and objective reality are under assault,” Wiewel said. “I’m incredibly energized by the opportunity to lead Lewis & Clark, an institution so demonstrably committed to producing smart, engaged, critically-thinking citizens of the world. Lewis & Clark is an important part of what makes Portland great, and I look forward to leveraging the strength of our city and region as partners in the vital work ahead."

