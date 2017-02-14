Here are Oregon's Top 25 elementary schools

(Photo: thinkstock.com)

In gauging what makes a successful elementary school, it's tempting to dive into deep metrics that measure collective IQ, parent engagement, community perception, etc.

The Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche keeps it simpler.

The group has released its list of the nation's top elementary schools, a collection culled from such factors as state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity and various measures that indicate teacher and school district quality.

Niche says its 2017 Best Public Elementary Schools ranking "is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents" derived from U.S. Department of Education data.

Oregon placed no schools in the top 100 overall list, which assessed 48,625 U.S. public elementary schools. The data represents figures collected between 2014 and 2016.

Among cities placing schools on the state's top 25 list, Lake Oswego and West Linn placed the most schools, followed by Portland.

Here are the top-ranked elementary schools in some of Oregon's largest cities.

Aloha: Hazeldale Elementary

Ashland: John Muir Elementary

Beaverton: Bethany Elementary

Bend: Lava Ridge Elementary

Corvallis: Jefferson Elementary

Eugene: Ridgeline Montessori

Lake Oswego: Oak Creek Elementary

Portland: Riverdale Grade School

Tigard: Alberta Rider Elementary

Tualatin: Tualatin Elementary

West Linn: Willamette Primary

Wilsonville: Boones Ferry Primary

The state's top 25 overall schools appear in the gallery above.

