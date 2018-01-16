Battle Ground to vote on $224M school bond in February

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. -- Some parents and educators in the Battle Ground School District are hopeful that several cramped and outdated school buildings will be replaced with the help of voters.

During the special election on Feb. 13, voters will decide on the fate of a $224.9 million bond for the district.

The bond would replace four schools and build a new primary school and middle school. The schools that would be replaced include Glenwood Heights, Laurin Middle School, and the Pleasant Valley Primary and Middle schools. Other renovations and improvements, including security enhancements, would be made too.

“It’s huge for our kids,” Superintendent Mark Ross said of the bond.

Ross said that construction experts told the district that it would cost just as much to build new buildings as to renovate the old ones.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm. Our older buildings are our most crowded buildings in the district,” he said.

Glenwood Heights Primary School, which was built in 1956, is one of the four schools facing a potential rebuild. According to the district, the original building was designed for 484 students but currently houses 800.

Laurin Middle School, which is next door to Glenwood, is also overcrowded. The district recently installed portable classrooms there to help with the problem. Laurin’s age shows too.

“This campus in particular is really showing signs of wear and tear,” said Cathy Golik, a Battle Ground School District parent. “On a rainy day, they actually have to put sand bags out to keep the water from flowing into the building.”

Moisture creates problems in the gym too. An apparent leak in the roof has forced the district to install a makeshift funnel and drainpipe using a hose.

Under the proposal, the schools projected tax rate would be $6.00 per $1,000 of assessed value if the bond were to take effect.

The district last pitched a bond to voters during the 2016 election, but the measure failed. Bonds require 60 percent of the vote to pass. Battle Ground Public Schools last passed a bond in 2005.

“I think it’s a really great thing to have done for the school system,” said Battle Ground parent Jason Gleason, who has five children in the Battle Ground district. “It would give our school system so much and our district so much to turn around and do for these kids that deserve it.”

Not everyone is sold on the idea, though. Dick Rylander, a Battle Ground resident and vocal critic of the bond, was opposed to the total amount sought by the district.

“I think that this bond mixes needed with unneeded,” he said.

Rylander said he’s a major proponent of public education and that one of his family members teaches in public schools. He noted that some schools like Laurin and Glenwood are certainly in need of a rebuild, but still questioned other needs of the district.

“If they would come back to the table with something that I think is reasonable and really addresses the items that are needed, I would be on the front line supporting it and waving the flag saying ‘yes we need to do this.’”

Golik, meanwhile, said she’s confident that voters would support the measure. At the same time, Gleason hoped that the bond would pass with more than enough support.

“With a little bit of TLC, it will be great. This bond will do really good,” he said.

