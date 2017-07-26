Will Salem be sunny for the eclipse? Here's a look at Aug. 21 weather history

Here’s the good news: For each of the last seven years, a person in Salem would have had a great view of the upcoming total solar eclipse.
Satellite data show that Aug. 21 has been clear and sunny around 10 a.m. each morning going back to 2010.
That’s a positive sign for the hundreds of thousands of people expected to arrive in Oregon specifically for the two minutes — starting at 10:17 a.m. — when the moon blocks the sun and darkness covers a 73-mile-wide path that will stretch across the country.
Unfortunately, said meteorologist Colby Neuman, the past few years are a poor predictor of this coming Aug. 21.
“We’ve had warmer weather and fewer clouds the last few summers, but you really can’t say much about the future based on that short a time period,” Neuman said. “The long-term average will beat it every time.”
And the long-term average — in terms of whether it’s going to be cloudy or sunny in Salem — is a mixed bag.
The National Weather Service reports that overall, people in Salem have a 67 percent chance of being able to view the eclipse this year.
When you take a longer look back — at the last 20 years — there are a lot more clouds in Salem on Aug. 21.
Between 2001 and 2009, for example, five of the nine mornings around 10 a.m. had moderate to significant cloud coverage, according to satellite data.
Neuman said clouds in the Salem area would be fueled by marine weather patterns that typically come from northwest, southwest and south.
He said the perfect weather pattern — the one that keeps the clouds away — would be a big high-pressure system with winds blowing east.
“When we have winds blowing dry air down the Cascades, it does a pretty good job drying out the Willamette Valley and (blowing away) any clouds from the ocean,” Neuman said.
Occasionally meteorologists can forecast 10 days in advance, Neuman said, but in most cases, we won’t have a good idea of the weather expected until 5 to 7 days before the date in question.
Salem historical weather on Aug. 21
2016
High: 86
Low: 53
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2015
High: 80
Low: 53
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Mostly sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2014
High: 82
Low: 49
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2013
High: 91
Low: 56
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2012
High: 82
Low: 54
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Mostly sunny with scattered clouds
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2011
High: 92
Low: 58
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2010
High: 74
Low: 49
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2009
High: 76
Low: 54
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Mostly cloudy
10 a.m.: Mostly cloudy
2008
High: 72
Low: 53
Precipitation: 0.10
Sky: Overcast with light rain
10 a.m.: Overcast
2007
High: 78
Low: 60
Precipitation: trace
Sky: Overcast with light rain
10 a.m.: Overcast
2006
High: 78
Low: 51
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2005
High: 84
Low: 52
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2004
High: 85
Low: 57
Precipitation: 0.01
Sky: Clear and sunny, with light rain arriving late at night
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2003
High: 90
Low: 52
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
2002
High: 69
Low: 48
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Mostly cloudy, then afternoon clearing and sun
10 a.m.: Mostly cloudy
2001
High: 72
Low: 50
Precipitation: 0.08
Sky: Overcast and rainy
10 a.m.: Overcast
2000
High: 83
Low: 48
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
Sky at 10 a.m.: Clear and sunny
1999
High: 81
Low: 56
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Partly cloudy
10 a.m.: Partly cloudy
1998
High: 76
Low: 55
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Partly cloudy
10 a.m.: Mostly sunny
1997
High: 82
Low: 61
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Overcast
10 a.m.: Overcast
1996
High: 83
Low: 49
Precipitation: 0.00
Sky: Clear and sunny
10 a.m.: N/A
- Data provided by: National Weather Service, National Climatic Data Center, Statesman Journal newspaper archives
Zach Urness has been an outdoors writer, photographer and videographer in Oregon for nine years. He is the author of the book “Hiking Southern Oregon” and can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.
