What costs more: Renting in Oregon during the eclipse or a 5-star hotel luxury suite?

PORTLAND, Ore. — For a few days this month, accommodations in towns across Oregon will rival the cost of staying in the most luxurious suites in the most expensive five-star hotels in the world.

We wanted to see how the most expensive places to stay around August 21 along the path of the eclipse in Oregon compare to the most expensive accommodations in the most popular travel destinations in the world.

We chose four cities and communities across the state that will have the longest and best views of the eclipse, and then found the most expensive places listed for rent from August 20-22.

Next, we looked at the four most popular travel destinations in the world for 2016 and found the most expensive places to rent during the same time frame.

Places in Oregon to watch the eclipse

Lincoln City: The most expensive place we found was a three-bedroom beach house with three bathrooms. The home is two blocks from the ocean. Price: $1,300 per night

Salem: The most expensive place we found was a 2,270-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home in South Salem. Price: $1,950 per night

Madras: Madras is generally considered the best place in Oregon to see the eclipse and the prices reflected it. The most expensive place we found was a four-bedroom ranch house with three bathrooms, described in the listing as "the best house to watch the solar eclipse in all of Madras." Price: $10,000 per night

John Day: The most expensive place listed is a three-bedroom, A-frame home with one bathroom. The home is perched on a hill overlooking the town and surrounding mountains. Price: $3,000 per night

The 4 most visited cities in the world

Bangkok, Thailand: In Bangkok, the most expensive room we could find was the Pool Villa Riverview at The Siam Hotel, a 1,400-square-foot, soundproofed room with a balcony, river views, a private pool, spa tub and fireplace. Price: $1,232 per night

London, UK: In London, the most expensive room we could find was the Conservatory Master Suite at 41 Hotel. The suite has a luxury savoir bed (the luxury mattress begins at $8,000), open celings, deluxe jacuzzi bath and views overlooking the Royal Mews. Price: $1,332 per night

Paris, France: In Paris, the most expensive room we found was the 970-square-foot Deluxe Suite at Le Ritz Paris. The suite has two separate entrances and were designed to the most elegant private Parisian mansions, with Carrara marble in the bathrooms. Price: $2,907 per night

Dubai, UAE: In Dubai, the most expensive room we found was the Lagoon Residences at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Royal Residences. The residences are massive at nearly 5,000 square feet and feature two king bedrooms, one queen bedroom and one twin bedroom and four bathrooms with marble Turkish baths. It also has a private terrace and deck and reflection pools. Price: $2,995 per night

Our findings

For about the price of a night in Lincoln City or Salem during the eclipse, you could stay in a luxury suite in London or Bangkok. Accomodations in John Day cost about as much as Le Ritz Paris.

And for the price of the most expensive Airbnb listing we found in Madras, you could book three luxury residences in Dubai.

Happy traveling!

Key: We searched for Oregon accommodations on airbnb.com and for accommodations at the four cities on hotels.com.

