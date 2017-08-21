KGW
Close

Watch: Solar eclipse totality in Oregon

Total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 over Silverton, Oregon

KGW 1:24 PM. PDT August 21, 2017

Oregon was the first state in the US to get a glimpse of Monday's historic coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. One million people were expected to come to the state for the event.

Watch the full moment of totality from Silverton:

Salem also went dark for nearly two minutes during totality. Sky 8 was above the city when it was cast in darkness.

Watch Salem go dark during eclipse:

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Total solar eclipse stuns crowds across Oregon

KGW

KGW Reporter Video Notebook: ECLIPSE DAY

KGW

Photos: Total solar eclipse in Oregon

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories