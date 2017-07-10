Watch: Pay attention and stay safe during the eclipse

A 4-year-old boy uses special glasses to look at a partial solar eclipse in Berlin, Germany, on March 20, 2015. (Photo: Sean Gallup, Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

A new safety video from SAIF reminds people to be aware of their surroundings before they look up to the sky to see the solar eclipse on August 21.

"Just remember, before you look up, look around," said Chuck Easterly, director of the Safe and Healthy Workplace Center at SAIF.

SAIF encourages employers to consider the following actions to help prepare their employees for the eclipse and avoid injuries:

Talk to workers about what to expect during the event

Plan to stop work entirely during the few minutes of the eclipse

Let workers telecommute

Remind drivers not to view the eclipse while driving

Carefully plan any on-the-job festivities to minimize unintended risks

Provide glasses specifically designed for eclipse watching

Make sure there's a plan for any customers or visitors

Remember that commuting to and from work may take longer than usual given the anticipated traffic

"We are dedicated to making Oregon workplaces safer and healthier," said Easterly. "That's just as true on Aug. 21 as any other day of the year."

For more on eclipse safety, visit the Oregon Office of Emergency Management's webpage on the topic.

