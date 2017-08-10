KGW
Voodoo to sell eclipse-themed doughnut, give away glasses

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:14 PM. PDT August 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Joining in eclipse mania, Voodoo Doughnut has announced they will be selling a special eclipse-themed doughnut and giving away eclipse glasses.

Known as the “eclipsicle,” the doughnut will be made of of raised yeast filled with orange-flavored Bavarian cream, and topped with a chocolate frosting and a vanilla ring.

The doughnut will be sold beginning Friday, Aug. 18 through eclipse day on Monday, Aug. 21.

During that time they will also be giving away a pair of eclipse glasses with the purchase of every Voodoo Dozen. However, Voodoo notes that eclipsicle doughnuts will not be available in Voodoo Dozens.

