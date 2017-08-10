Voodoo to sell eclipse-themed doughnut, give away glasses

Eclipsicle doughnut (Photo: Voodoo Doughnut)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Joining in eclipse mania, Voodoo Doughnut has announced they will be selling a special eclipse-themed doughnut and giving away eclipse glasses.

Known as the “eclipsicle,” the doughnut will be made of of raised yeast filled with orange-flavored Bavarian cream, and topped with a chocolate frosting and a vanilla ring.

The doughnut will be sold beginning Friday, Aug. 18 through eclipse day on Monday, Aug. 21.

During that time they will also be giving away a pair of eclipse glasses with the purchase of every Voodoo Dozen. However, Voodoo notes that eclipsicle doughnuts will not be available in Voodoo Dozens.

Voodoo Doughnut will give away eclipse glasses with the purchase of a Voodoo Dozen (Photo: Voodoo Doughnut)

Verify: Are your eclipse glasses safe?

© 2017 KGW-TV