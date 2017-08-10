Voodoo to sell eclipse-themed doughnut, give away glasses

PORTLAND, Ore. – Joining in eclipse mania, Voodoo Doughnut has announced they will be selling a special eclipse-themed doughnut and giving away eclipse glasses.
Known as the “eclipsicle,” the doughnut will be made of of raised yeast filled with orange-flavored Bavarian cream, and topped with a chocolate frosting and a vanilla ring.
The doughnut will be sold beginning Friday, Aug. 18 through eclipse day on Monday, Aug. 21.
During that time they will also be giving away a pair of eclipse glasses with the purchase of every Voodoo Dozen. However, Voodoo notes that eclipsicle doughnuts will not be available in Voodoo Dozens.
