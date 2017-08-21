Total solar eclipse stuns crowds across Oregon

Total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 (Photo: KGW)

It was a historic day in Oregon as a total solar eclipse swept across the state and stunned millions of people.

Oregon was the first state to catch a glimpse of the mesmerizing moment. Totality began in Lincoln City at 10:16 a.m, in Salem a minute later, and in Madras two minutes after that. The partial eclipse lasted for about two-and-a-half hours.

People from across the world came to Oregon for the special occasion.

NASA set up at the Salem fairgrounds to track the eclipse over Lincoln City. Their cameras captured the first images of the eclipse over the United States and sent them to the team’s semi-trailer control room, which relayed them to NASA TV and the world.

In nearby Keizer, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes minor league baseball team played a morning game, and briefly stopped the action when totality occurred, darkening the area for nearly two minutes.

The anticipation of chaos throughout the state leading up to the eclipse did not come to fruition. Whether it was on the coast, in Salem, or Central Oregon, residents in some cities reported their towns were unusually quiet leading up to the eclipse. With the exception of an eclipse festival near Prineville, traffic was a non-issue.

In Depoe Bay, the mayor encouraged visitors to come out and enjoy what the coastal city has to offer.

But immediately following the eclipse, the traffic concerns many had before the eclipse became reality. An hour after totality, it was an estimated 3-hour drive from Salem to Portland on Interstate 5.

In Madras, traffic was at a standstill on Highway 97 as eclipse watchers began the journey back home.

